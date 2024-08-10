Bhopal: AIIMS Asked To Execute Emergency Medicine, EMINDIA-24 Prog Across MP

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav†has instructed† AIIMS to execute the Emergency Medicine, EMINDIA-24 programme across the state with coordination of the health department. The state government will give all possible support to the ace medical institute, said the Chief Minister while addressing a convocation and award distribution programme at AIIMS on Friday.

Yadav emphasised the importance of emergency medicine in healthcare. 'We are all witnessing the beginning of a new era in the field of emergency medicine. Our priority is to ensure immediate and effective care, and we are making concerted efforts to provide timely treatment to those in need. In today's rapidly evolving world, staying updated is crucial. By integrating innovations like artificial intelligence and robotic surgery into emergency medicine, we can enhance the speed and accuracy of treatments,' the Chief Minister said.

Yadav further said that through partnership with AIIMS Bhopal, the government is working towards providing uniform, high-level health services across the state. The One State One Health Policy and its SOP are key initiatives in this direction, he added.

'AIIMS Bhopal is also playing a vital role in training our doctors, ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all. Additionally, we must remain fully prepared to address natural disasters. I am confident that this conference will set new benchmarks in emergency medicine,' said Yadav.

Dr Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, said that AIIMS Bhopal has prepared a document on the One State One Health Emergency Medicine initiative, ensuring that hospitals across the state, whether large or small, adhere to the same high standards of care as AIIMS Bhopal.

'The way natural disasters are happening today, we have to prepare in advance. We can play an important role in the field of disaster management by working together with the Madhya Pradesh government. With the combined efforts of the expertise of AIIMS Bhopal and the resources of the Madhya Pradesh government, disaster situations in the state can be tackled in a better way,' Singh said.