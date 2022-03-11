Bhopal: AICC requires surgery, says Sajjan Singh Verma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After humiliating results of assembly polls in five states, Congress leaders of Madhya Pradesh have started giving piece of advice to national leadership. Senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma commented that AICC requires surgery.

Verma was talking to the media in the state Assembly on Friday. Replying to a question Verma said that senior leaders should seriously contemplate ground realities. The AICC requires surgery, added Verma.

The senior Congress MLA also advised 'patience and restraint' to his party colleague Jitu Patwari who had tweeted after the election results that patience and time are two most important warriors.

Another Congress MLA and former minister Jaivardhan Singh had also urged that Congress workers should stick to the ground. Instead of working for 8 hours they need to work 16-18 hours per day to win peopleís hearts.

Most of the senior Congress leaders are avoiding media seeking response on assembly elections in five states; though in private most of them have started raising questions over national leadership.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:17 PM IST