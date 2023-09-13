Bhopal: AICC Leaders Hold Meeting With LS Observers

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC office bearers held discussions with the Lok Sabha constituency in-charges and took stock of the party position for the elections- parliamentary as well as state assembly polls. The meeting was held at the residence of former chief minister Kamal Nath, here on Tuesday.

The party sources said that the Congress has started its preparation after the reports emerged that the Centre may introduce a bill on 'One Nation One Election' in a special session of Parliament. AICC leader KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Congress MLA from Assam and former chief minister Kamal Nath took the meeting of the LS in-charges. The Congress has appointed observers for all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has been made senior observer for the assembly elections in MP. Congress leader from Maharashtra Chandrakant Damodar Handore has been appointed as observer. Rekibuddin Ahmed, Congress MLA from Assam, has been appointed as an observer for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. He is the husband of Ujjain Congress leader Noori Khan. Sources said that the AICC leaders have collected the detailed information about the party position for the assembly as well as general elections. The leaders also sought information about the suitable candidates for the LS elections.