Bhopal: AICC General Secretary To Hold One-To-One Meetings With MLAs

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC general secretary and state in-charge Jitendra Singh will hold one-to-one meetings with party MLAs to take feedback on the recent political developments in the state at PCC office on Monday.

The party top leadership wanted to keep all the MLAs intact with the party till the next Assembly elections. The state in-charge will speak to them on the issue in the meeting.

Officially the meeting has been called to discuss the preparations of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is going to entre in the state in last week of the month, but the Congress leader will take feedback on the recent political development, including speculations over former chief minister Kamal Nath switching over to the BJP.

Addressing mediapersons in New Delhi, Singh said, "Kamal Nath ji is a senior leader of our party. All these speculations have been made by the BJP and the media. I spoke to him yesterday and the day before yesterday and we discussed the preparations of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.”

"I am going to Bhopal tomorrow and meetings will take place with MLAs, various committees and MPs. Kamal Nath ji will also join those meetings and his suggestions for the yatra's passage will be taken. Nath will prominently participate in the yatra in Madhya Pradesh," he said.