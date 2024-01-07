Bhopal: AICC Announces Incharge Of Lok Sabha Seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee appointed 29 coordinators for 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state on Sunday. The son of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh, has been given the responsibility of Morena LS constituency. The first-time MLA Nitendra Rathore will hold charge of Bhind LS constituency. The charge of Bhopal constituency has been given to ex-MLA Priyavrat Singh while the charge of Indore constituency has been given to MLA Bala Bachchan. Party leader Vipin Wankhede will take charge of Gwalior, Lakhn Singh is in charge of Gwalior, Sagar MLA Ramchandra Dangi will after Sagar seat, MLA Phool Singh Baraiya will take charge of Tikamgarh, MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria will take charge of Damoh. In Khajuraho, Congress leader Sanjay Yadav will hold charge. Satna constituency will be looked after by ex-MLA Tarun Bhanot.

Incharge of other LS seats Rewa: Rajnish Singh, Sidhi: Vinay Saxena, Shahdol: Ashok Marskole, Jabalpur: Sukhdev Panse, Mandla: Sukhendra Singh Bana, Balaghat: Sanjay Sharma, Chhindwara: Sunil Jaiswal, Hoshangabad: Deepak Joshi, Vidisha: Harsh Yadav, Rajgarh: Satyanarayan Patel, Dewas: Vishal Patel, Ujjain: Babulal Yadav, Mandsaur: Dilip Gurjar, Ratlam: Sachin Yadav, Dhar: Ravi Joshi, Khargone: RK Dogne, Betul: Arif Masood.