 Bhopal: AICC Announces Appointment Of 168 Members; PCC Committee More Appointments Announced
Bhopal: AICC Announces Appointment Of 168 Members; PCC Committee More Appointments Announced

Since the list was announced party leaders started attacking the president and some criticised him openly and some indirectly.

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The AICC have announced the names of the political affair committee, discipline committee, delimitation committee and appointment of secretaries, joint secretaries the name of treasurer, party leader said on Tuesday.

In the newly announced committees the state president had tried to accommodate the left over party leaders.

Earlier on October 26th, the AICC have announced the names of 177 party leaders, the list came after the appointment of the new state president Jitu Patwari after 10 months.

Since the list was announced party leaders started attacking the president and some criticised him openly and some indirectly.

article-image

In the 25 member political affair committee

POLITICAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE (PAC) AICC general secretary and state in-charge Jitendra Singh, Jitu Patwari, former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, leader of opposition Umang Singhar, Kanti Lal Bhuria, Ajay Singh Rahul, Arun Yadav, Vivek K. Tankha, Shri Ashok Singh, Meenakshi Natrajan, Kamleshwar Patel, Omkar Singh Markam, Phool Singh Bariyya, Sajjan Singh Verma, Govind Singh, N.P. Prajapati, Nakul Nath, Bala Bachchan, Vijay Luxmi Sadho, Shobha Ojha, Arif Masood, Tarun Bhanot, Praveen Pathak, Satyapal Singh Sikarwar (Neetu)

DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE

Rajendra Singh – Chairman, Surendra Chaudhary – Member, Ajeeta Vajpayee, Sheik Aleem, Dileep Gurjar – Member.

article-image

DELIMITATION COMMITTEE

Vivek Tankha MP – Chairman, members Umang Singhar CLP, JP Dhanopia – Convener, KK Mishra, Abhay Mishra MLA, Sahab Singh Gurjar MLA, VK Batham – Member.

The party have appointed 84 secreatries and 36 joint secretaries.

Ashok Singh has been appointed as treasurer of the PCC.

The party have also formed the, EX – OFFICIO MEMBERS, in which all AICC Secretaries attached to Madhya Pradesh, All AICC Secretaries from Madhya Pradesh, Heads of Frontal Organizations are the member of the committee.

