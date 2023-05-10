 Bhopal: AI to prevent illegal transportation of minerals
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: AI to prevent illegal transportation of minerals

Bhopal: AI to prevent illegal transportation of minerals

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was present at meeting, said that the process of permission and works to be done with Foundation funds should be kept simple.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo: Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unmanned check gates based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be set up in the state to prevent illegal transport of minerals. This was informed at the meeting of District Mineral Foundation held at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was present at meeting, said that the process of permission and works to be done with Foundation funds should be kept simple. It should be ensured that the works of public interest and development were completed soon.

He said that Foundation’s funds should be used for development of sports and tourism in the districts and for development of infrastructure needed by communities and people in general.

At the meeting, it was informed that a sum of more than Rs 5,657 crore was collected in the District Mineral Foundation from 2015-16 to 2022-23.

Information was given about the progress of ongoing works in the districts with help of Foundation’s funds.

Read Also
MP Breaking: NIA, ATS arrest 11 persons of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir during raids in Bhopal, Chhindwara
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Goons try to abduct medical officer in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Goons try to abduct medical officer in Gwalior

MP: 30-foot statue of Atal inaugurated in Sagar

MP: 30-foot statue of Atal inaugurated in Sagar

Bhopal: Hizb-Ut-Tahrir module busted: Suspected radicals communicated via ‘dark web’

Bhopal: Hizb-Ut-Tahrir module busted: Suspected radicals communicated via ‘dark web’

Madhya Pradesh: Group Commander visits annual training camp in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Group Commander visits annual training camp in Narmadapuram

Bhopal: AI to prevent illegal transportation of minerals

Bhopal: AI to prevent illegal transportation of minerals