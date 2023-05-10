Bhopal: AI to prevent illegal transportation of minerals

Representative Image | Photo: Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unmanned check gates based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be set up in the state to prevent illegal transport of minerals. This was informed at the meeting of District Mineral Foundation held at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was present at meeting, said that the process of permission and works to be done with Foundation funds should be kept simple. It should be ensured that the works of public interest and development were completed soon.

He said that Foundation’s funds should be used for development of sports and tourism in the districts and for development of infrastructure needed by communities and people in general.

At the meeting, it was informed that a sum of more than Rs 5,657 crore was collected in the District Mineral Foundation from 2015-16 to 2022-23.

Information was given about the progress of ongoing works in the districts with help of Foundation’s funds.