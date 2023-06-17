Bhopal: AI Impact On Society Is Now Visible : Prof Sharma

FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artificial Intelligence (AI), a central point of discussion across the globe, has already started to show its influence on society and culture, said Professor Ashutosh Sharma, President of Indian National Science Academy (INSA).

The professor was briefing the media about the discussion taken up at the Science 20 Thematic Conference on Connecting Science to Society and Culture here in Bhopal on Friday. Brushing aside the claims that AI will eat up jobs, Sharma said AI may create more scope in a various fields and can contribute immensely. For instance, doctors are not reachable everywhere in the country now, Artificial Intelligence can help rural patients in taking the doctor’s advice. In future, AI can be even used in writing a better novel, he added.

He informed that the scientists deliberated on how science can take forward AI, and how to increase the positive aspects of AI by checking the negative ones. During the conference, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi emphasized on international cooperation in the science and technology sector in solving the pressing problems. Everyone felt the need for a common global platform under various themes and discussion was done on formation of Global G 20 Panel. The other discussion during the conference included challenges of science and society and how they impact each other, influence of science on heritage and culture etc.

In the end, the decision was taken to issue a policy document. The scientists from the United Kingdom, China also participated in the conference.

The S 20 is a science engagement vertical of G 20 which was established in 2017 during Germany’s Presidency. A total of 80 delegates including 25 international participants from 9 G 20 countries participated in the meeting.