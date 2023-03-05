e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ahead of Holi, 1243 samples of milk products seized during anti-adulteration drive in MP

Bhopal: Ahead of Holi, 1243 samples of milk products seized during anti-adulteration drive in MP

1,900 kg of mawa, barfi, milk cake worth Rs 4 lakh seized in last three days across state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Around 1,243 samples of milk and dairy products have been collected within three days from various outlets across the state to check adulteration ahead of Holi.  During the drive, The department has seized 1,900 kg of Mawa, Barfi, Milk Cake worth Rs 4 lakh. The licenses of two businessmen were suspended and cases have been registered against three traders.

In Bhopal, around 100 samples have been seized in three days. The samples of milk and food items made from it have been sent to the state laboratory for testing, according to Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials.

On the instructions of Food Safety Commissioner Dr Sudama Khade,  a drive to take action against those involved in adulteration is underway. Samples of milk, mawa, paneer, ghee and other dairy products have been taken for testing.

Officials said that the cases of food adulteration increases during the festival. In view of this, samples of food items are being collected and tested on the spot every day.

Apart from this, the establishments of food traders of Mawa, Paneer, Ghee including milk collection centers, chilling plants, vehicles transporting milk are being intensively inspected in the districts.

Read Also
Bhopal: Day temperature drops up to 10 degrees, gusty wind with rain likely
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Representing MP at national Youth Parliament Fest an historic opportunity, says Sonali

Bhopal: Representing MP at national Youth Parliament Fest an historic opportunity, says Sonali

3-day Maffick 23 at MANIT: DJ Paranox’s performance enthrals audience

3-day Maffick 23 at MANIT: DJ Paranox’s performance enthrals audience

Bhopal: Ahead of Holi, 1243 samples of milk products seized during anti-adulteration drive in MP

Bhopal: Ahead of Holi, 1243 samples of milk products seized during anti-adulteration drive in MP

Bhopal: Reema Makhija wins Women Heritage Car Rally

Bhopal: Reema Makhija wins Women Heritage Car Rally

Bhopal: Minor raped on pretext of marriage for 2 years, accused arrested

Bhopal: Minor raped on pretext of marriage for 2 years, accused arrested