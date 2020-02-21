Bhopal: Agri dept on top in solving public plaints, health gasping

BHOPAL: There are complaints against 17 departments for their failure to deal with the long-pending grievances received at Jan Adhikar.

This has happened, despite Chief Minister Kaml Nath’s instructions that, people’s problems should be solved on priority.

The departments that failed to reduce the number of such complaints are health, PHE, food and civil supplies, general administration, transport, home, social justice, women and child development, water resources, other backward cast and minority welfare, Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University, industries, science and technology and tourism.