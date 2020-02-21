Bhopal: Agri dept on top in solving public plaints, health gasping

BHOPAL: There are complaints against 17 departments for their failure to deal with the long-pending grievances received at Jan Adhikar.
This has happened, despite Chief Minister Kaml Nath’s instructions that, people’s problems should be solved on priority.
The departments that failed to reduce the number of such complaints are health, PHE, food and civil supplies, general administration, transport, home, social justice, women and child development, water resources, other backward cast and minority welfare, Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University, industries, science and technology and tourism.
Nevertheless, the departments of agriculture, cooperatives, medical education and horticulture have dealt with most the complaints they received.
The agriculture department had more than 11,000 complaints. Now, it has reduced to 9, 963. Similarly, the number of complaints in cooperatives department has declined from 4, 396 to 4,085.
Bad state of CM helpline
CM helpline has lost its importance in the districts across the state after the change of government. Out of 52 districts, the number of long-pending complaints has been reduced only in 12. The number of complaints has reduced in Mandsaur, Devas, Dhar, Damoh, Khandwa, Narsinghpur, Datia, Jhabua, Mandla, Balaghat and Shajapur. Other districts have not shown any progress. On the other hand, the number of long-pending complaints has shot up in Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur, Satna, Bhind, Sidhi, Tikamgarh.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)