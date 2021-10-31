Bhopal: Agitating AIIMS interns defer hunger strike after MP Pragya Thakur’s assurance

BHOPAL: The agitating interns of AII India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) have deferred their hunger strike after Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Sunday assured them to take up their issues before the union health ministry.

The interns are on strike for the last three to four days seeking their incentives. There are around 100 interns who worked for 54 days during the pandemic. They are demanding Rs 54,000 from the administration for the hours they put in at the Covid wards during second wave. MLA Krishna Gaur also met the protesting medicos and accepted their memorandum regarding demands including release of Rs 54,000 incentive per student.

Dr Piyush, one of medical interns, said the interns at the medical institute gave their services eight hours between April 17 and June 9 at covid wards.

“We have been assured that Rs 1000 per day incentives for working eight hours in covid wards would be given. We have postponed the hunger strike,” he said.

However, Piyush said that so far, the AIIMS administration is not taking any initiative to address our grievances or mediate with the concerned authorities Today (Sunday), the LS MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur met us and assured to talk to union health ministry officials for our demands.”

Interns of other medical colleges have extended their support to the agitating interns of the AIIMS.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 09:34 PM IST