Bhopal: After legal action threat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan burns power bill again

BHOPAL: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan again burnt power bills on Wednesday after energy minister Priyabrat Singh’s threat that legal action would be taken against those who were misleading public about power bills.

Chouhan burnt the bill at number 12 bus stop and not him but energy minister is misleading people about the power bills.

The government may file as many cases as possible against him, but he will not let injustice be done to the poor, Chouhan said.

Chouhan said he would launch a peaceful but humble protest and would not let people foot the excess bills but make bonfires of them.

He said he had no problem in paying a bill worth Rs 100, but nobody would be allowed to foot bills worth Rs 1,000.

He said as a CM he served people with his pen, but now, he would serve them by organising agitations.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had stopped all the schemes launched by his government for the poor, and one such scheme was free treatment at Hamidia Hospital.

Chouhan said he is committed to the people and will fight for their cause come what may.