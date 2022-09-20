Bhopal: After Jabua SP, now collector shifted on CM's order

Jhabua collector Somesh Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Within 24 hours of suspension of Jhabua superintendent of police, collector Jhabua has also been transferred on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's order.

Though no reason has been ascribed to the collector's transfer, it is suspected to be linked with administration in the district.

On Monday morning superintendent of police, Jhabua Arvind Tiwari was shifted on CM's order, for abusing the polytechnic institute' tribal students who sought his help over phone to take action against another group of students who allegedly attacked them.

The action came after an audio clip went viral showing the alleged conversation between the SP and one of the victimised students.

Within a couple of hours the SP was suspended.

CM said, “I got the audio clip examined to know if the voice is of SP Jhabua. Since it has been confirmed it’s his voice Jhabua SP who was removed in the morning will now be suspended.”

On Monday early morning, instructing director general of police Sudhir Saxena to immediately shift the SP the CM said, “Shift Jhabua SP. The language he is using is indecent. How one can talk to students in such a language. Shift him immediately.”

