Bhopal: After hurling bomb at late DSP’s daughter-in-law, the miscreants now target his son’s clinic

BHOPAL: Two days after miscreants attacked daughter-in-law of a slain DSP with petrol bomb, a crude bomb was hurled at her husband’s clinic in Awadhpuri late Sunday night. Clinic staff was injured in the attack. Police have registered a case against unidentified miscreants.

The clinic is run by BHMS doctor Santosh Chaudhary, son of later DSP Gorelal Ahirwar. The police officer was shot dead two years ago and his daughter-in-law Rakhi Chaudhary is an eye-witness to the murder. The prime accused is in jail.

This was the third such incident of petrol bomb attack. On Saturday late night also the miscreants had targeted the clinic, which is located one-kilometer from their house in Sangam Garden.

Two days ahead of the court hearing scheduled on Monday, Rakhi was attacked with a petrol bomb. The woman escaped unhurt and the crude bomb had hit the sofa on the balcony. The unidentified miscreants had even set ablaze family’s two cars parked at their house in Sangam Garden. Awadhpuri police had booked unidentified men and launched a manhunt to trace them.