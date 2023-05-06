Madhya Pradesh: After goods train runs over girl, another train crushes her body

FP Photo

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): A goods train ran over a girl at platform number one in Piparia railway station on Thursday, but none of the railway officials tried to remove her body from the spot. According to eye witnesses, the girl identified as Kajal, who was studying in a college, was living in Kuanwadi area in the city. She suddenly came under the wheels of a goods train at platform number 1.

Since nobody took care to remove her body from the track, a superfast train coming behind the goods train crushed it. On getting information, a team of station road police rushed to the spot. Nevertheless, the GRP team visited the site of the accident after a long time. A group of students of the college, where Kajal was studying, identified her body.

The incident spawned anger among the residents of the area where the girl was living. The RPF office is located near the site of the accident, but none of them RPF personnel reached the spot. The incident of crushing the body of the girl by another train went viral on social media. Legislator from Pipariya Thakurdas Nagwanshi said that the officials concerned should have gone to the spot and shifted the body of the girl.

Nagwanshi said he would speak to RFP, GRP and the railway administration. Chairperson of Nagar Palika Nina Nagpal said that she had come to know of the tragedy, but the officials failed to remove the girl’s body from the track, which was very sad.

