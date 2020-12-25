Bhopal: After giving 1,700 volunteers first Covaxin dose, second to be given from Dec 26

BHOPAL: The second dose of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will start from Saturday at People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS). Over 1700 volunteers were given the first dose in the first phase.

Bharat Biotech has been given permission for conducting phase-3 human clinical trials of Covaxin from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). As per the medical experts, pregnant women and people below 18 years of age were not allowed for the trial. It is the phase-three randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial.

PCMS Dr Gomastha Raghvendra said, “In first phase of the trial, everything was smooth going and we hope in the second phase it will also be smooth going. It will start from December 26.”

People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre dean Dr Anil Kumar Dixit said, “Second phase trial for Covaxin will start from Saturday. Over 1700 volunteers have been given dose in first phase and all will be given the second dose.”

The phase-III trial of the first indigenous coronavirus vaccine of India, Covaxin, started in Madhya Pradesh. Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

After getting the green signal, the process of trial of volunteers started for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The volunteers were counselled first, followed by medical tests. And after all reported normal, they were given the first dose of the vaccine. After that, they were monitored for 28 days and then they are being subjected to the second dose. In the next step, they will be observed for six months after giving both the doses.