Bhopal: After Congress leaders, BJP MP, MLAs meet preacher

Bhopal/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Attempt to reach out to religious preacher Pradeep Mishra at Kbreshwar Dham in Hemachitawalia village in Sehore district continued on Thursday.

On the heels of a Congress delegation meeting Mishra at Kurbeshwar Dham on Monday, a team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comprising partyís Member of Parliament (MP) from Vidisha, legislators and office-bearers met him on Thursday.

They took feedback on the arrangements made at the place where Mishra was delivering religious discourse and took his blessings.

MP from Vidisha Ramakant Bhargava, legislators from Sehore Sudesh Rai and from Ashta Raghunath Rai were in the delegation.

Besides, BJP's district unit president Ravi Malviya, general secretary Ravi Nagle, Dileep Sarkar and several office-bearers of the party were the members of the team.

The religious discourse continued and a large number of devotees took part in it.

As thousands of people flocked to Kurbeshwar Dham on the first day of the event on Monday, there was a traffic gridlock on the Bhopal-Indore highway, which continued for more than six hours.

As a result, the officials of the district administration spoke to Mishra who announced from the rostrum that the discourse was put off and urged the devotees to return to their homes.

Making the announcement, Mishra began to cry.

The incident turned out to be a major issue, and BJPís national general secretary Kailash Vijay Vargiya dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, blaming the Sehore district administration for the traffic chaos.

After that, the Congress leaders met Mishra and accused the BJP government of not taking enough steps to let the discourse continue.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:15 AM IST