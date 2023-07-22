Bhopal: After Coming To MP, Priyanka Is Telling Lies, Says Chouhan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi spoke lies after coming to Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan made the statement at a Jandarshan programme in Narsinghpur on Friday.

“Priyanka is saying the income of farmers is Rs 27. Dear sister, why are you telling lies after coming to MP?” Chouhan said. Chouhan said the BJP government launched more welfare schemes for farmers than the Congress had ever done.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is transferring Rs 6,000 to the accounts of each farmer and the state government has also increased the money from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 every year, Chouhan said, adding that each farmer is getting Rs 12,000 a year.

The Congress had only scrapped the welfare schemes during its rule, besides the party never sent a single penny to women’s accounts, he said.

Now that the BJP government has given financial aid to women, the Congress is also saying that it will do so, Chouhan said, adding that the Congress stopped Rs 1,000 being given to women of tribal communities like Baiga, Sahria and Bharia.

The Chief Minister said the party had also stopped Sambal and Theerthadarshan schemes. Forms for the girls aged from 21 years to 23 years will be filled from July 25 under Ladli behna Yojna, Chouhan further said. Chouhan also performed the Bhoomipujan for Rs 4434-crore Shakkar-Pench link project.

He said the Chinki Boras irrigation project had been approved, which would provide water to the farmlands of 197 villages in Narsinghpur, 95 villages in Chhindwara and 189 villages in Gadarwara.

CM Visits Lalita Bai’s House

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the house of Lalita Bai who lives in a roadside makeshift house.

Lalita Bai informed the Chief Minister about her problems. Immediately after hearing her problems, Chouhan directed the collector to give Rs 2.50 lakh by a cheque, so that she may build a concrete house.

Chouhan also told her to fill in the form for financial aid under Ladli Behna Yojna and assured her of giving Patta for land.

