Bhopal: After CM's directive, police act against illicit liquor, drug sale

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After getting directives from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh is swiftly acting against the illicit liquor and drug network across the state. So far, around 1100 cases of illicit liquor have been registered. Moreover, more than 40 hookah lounges have been sealed in Bhopal and Indore.

Along with this, Madhya Pradesh police have raided 100 places and seized the drugs. Vidisha police searched the hotels and on detection of illicit liquor, cases were filed under Section 36 of Excise Act. On Saturday, Gwalior police caught half a dozen people involved in drug sale. Besides, its action against illicit liquor and drugs is continuing. On Saturday, Bhopal police seized 30.24 litres of country liquor and took action against those involved.

Sehore police acted against drivers who were drunk. Moreover, cops organised a seminar to keep students and youths away from drugs. Alirajpur police also checked hotels, inns and registered cases under Excise Act. Barwani police seized a vehicle and recovered around 160 litres of country liquor, worth Rs 8000. Two persons have been held in connection with the case. Indore police arrested accused in 80 cases of illicit liquor. Likewise, accused involved in 65 cases of drugs were held.

Jhabua police seized 152 litres of country liquor worth Rs 30,600 from Thandla area. Action was also taken in Khandwa, Khargone, Jabalpur etc.