Bhopal: After CM's appeal to adopt Anganwadi, over 63,000 volunteers come forward

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): More than 63,000 volunteers have come forward to contribute to improve Aanganwadis under 'Adopt an Anganwadi' campaign run by Women and Child Development Department, said the official statement of the state government.

So far, about 63,768 participants have registered in this campaign. After contacting 28,746 participants, officials of the Women and Child Development Department have obtained consent for necessary cooperation in the concerned Anganwadi centres.

On Republic Day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his message to the people, had appealed to people of the state to adopt Anganwadi centres for systematic distribution of nutritious food and to remove malnutrition. He said that to keep the children healthy, if people's participation is added in the activities conducted at the Anganwadi centres, the results will be better.

In order to strengthen Anganwadi centres in the state, 'Adopt an Anganwadií campaign is being run with the aim of increasing participation of the community.

To adopt an Anganwadi centre under 'Adopt an Anganwadi' campaign, people's representatives, government employees, social workers, organisations, non-government organisations, industrial and other organisations can cooperate in activities like Anganwadi operation, nutrition improvement and infrastructure etc. Anganwadi centre could be adopted for one year. The concerned person will be able to contact the Anganwadi centre online or offline.

For adoption of Anganwadi centres under 'Adopt an Anganwadi' campaign, land for Anganwadi building and premises, construction of Anganwadi buildings and rooms, improvement of already constructed buildings, whitewashing and painting, construction of boundary wall of already built buildings, installation of hand pump in the centre, accessible toilets for children, supply of outdoor and indoor sports materials, providing uniforms to children, supply of necessary materials such as fans, clocks, furniture, utensils etc can be done for the centre.

Along with this, public representatives can provide necessary financial help or nutritional material to children for nutritional improvement, necessary support for sending very low birth weight children to nutritional rehabilitation centres and financial assistance to their family as per the requirement.

Any person can register by giving a missed call on mobile number 89896 22333 to cooperate in the 'Adopt an Anganwadi' campaign.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:09 AM IST