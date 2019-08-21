Bhopal: After adulteration, drive against spurious drugs to be launched; CM

BHOPAL: CM Kamal Nath has said that after drive against adulteration, a drive against spurious drugs will be launched. Youth should come forward to make this drive a success. CM said this in reply to a question from Ashutosh Mehra- student of Rani Durgawati University.

Nath said that after ‘Shudh ke liye Yudh’- drive against food adulteration government will start a campaign against drugs. CM was interacting with students at Yuva Sankalp Varsh 2019-20 organized by the Department of Higher Education to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi at Ravindra Bhavan on Tuesday.

CM also took questions from students. Replying to a question from Chandrashekhar Prajapati of MVM College, Nath said getting a job might be achievement but one should look for fulfilment that comes after serving nation. CM also informed that government will start drive against drugs simultaneously with adulteration.

Replying to question posed by Akshay Tiwari of Excellence College Nath said that despite many challenges including the biggest of unemployment, systematic steps are being taken by government to address them.

Minister for Higher Education and Youth Welfare Jitu Patwari said that a Common Career Portal is also being developed to create a platform for the students and entrepreneurs.

Harmony hallmark of India’s history

Nath said that harmony has been the hallmark of India's history, civilization and culture from Chandragupta to Emperor Ashoka. He said that the late Rajivji nourished the legacy of harmony. Hence his birth day is celebrated as Sadbhavna Divas.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that unity in diversity and mutual harmony are the real strengths of India and it will safeguard the future of the country. He said that a new destiny of MP is being carved out so that the youth get quality education and employment.