Bhopal: After a brief lull more rains on the cards

BHOPAL: On-and-off rains are likely to continue until first week of September with a marginal variation in the intensity in the state. After a brief break the rain activity is expected to gain pace as Low-Pressure Area (LPA) has formed over North Odisha and its adjoining parts.

This system will further move in a northwest direction towards Madhya Pradesh and rains are expected to gain strength once again after first week of September.

Meanwhile, Monsoon remained subdued over most parts of Madhya Pradesh during the last 24 hours. As per the meteorology department, there was break in rain activities in the state. However, some parts experienced rain but it did not cover entire state.

Yet northeastern districts experienced light rains. A few places including Nowgong, Khajuraho, Satna, Sidhi and Rewa received moderate showers. Kotma recorded 90 mm rainfall while Pushparajgarh and Chhattarpur recorded 40mm rainfall.

Bichhia, Sidhi, Gudh, Anuppur each recorded 30mm rain. Clouds played hide and seek in state capital on Thursday but no rain activity was witnessed.