Bhopal: Affairs go haywire as driver's licence applications flood RTO

Bhopal: The regional transport office’s year-old ‘Driving Licence in College’ campaign has hit a snag. The RTO went from college to college last year and motivated students to get their learner’s licence made. Now that they have expired, the students are ill at ease.

After the RTO reopened after the lockdown in June, the students have been fretting over the little time they have to get their permanent driver’s licence made. Despite the fact that the slots increased to 400 from Wednesday, the run for booking is still the same. Regional transport officer Sanjay Tiwari told Free Press that people had been waiting to book their slots since the lockdown relaxed. The RTO is flooded with applications and it has become difficult to accommodate them, he said.

Shibrao Kadve, a resident of Kolar, said he had applied for a permanent driver’s licence. He finally got his slot booked after making multiple rounds of the kiosk, he said. When he reached out to the office to get the licence made, he claimed, the staff asked him to come back the next day. The staff claimed their camera was not working, so, a photograph for the application would not be possible. It took him five days to complete the process, Kadve said.

The validity of all road transport documents were extended till December 31. But, documents set to expire on, or after, February 1 were given privilege.

Megha Shivhare, a student from Sarojini Naidu College, told Free Press that she went for a short trip to her hometown in January after her semester exams. It was then that her licence expired, she said. She came back after a month or so and tried booking a slot to get a permanent one made, but slots were not available. The Covid-19 pandemic broke out and the RTO was shut. She said she had been struggling to get a slot, but had not been able to get one yet. She was, however, contacted by an agent who claimed to get her a slot within two days if she paid him money.