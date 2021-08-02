Bhopal: Aeronautical engineer student’s husband arrested for fraud

Bhopal: The cyber police arrested a fraudster on Monday who also cheated bhutta sellers (people who sell roasted corn on road sides). DSP Neetu Thakur told Free Press that accused Shivesh Kumar is native of Sahersa in Bihar. He lives with wife who is a student of aeronautical engineer in Bhopal.

He cheated three jewellers through online payment. The accused purchased jewellery worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh from three showrooms. He was wanted at three different police stations. The accused is unemployed and to fulfil his desires, he began cheating people.

He learnt how to send fake payment message to seller’s phone number through YouTube. Three complaints were made at police cyber cell. The police arrested him after verification.