Bhopal: Aeronautical engineer student’s husband arrested for fraud

Bhopal: The cyber police arrested a fraudster on Monday who also cheated bhutta sellers (people who sell roasted corn on road sides). DSP Neetu Thakur told Free Press that accused Shivesh Kumar is native of Sahersa in Bihar. He lives with wife who is a student of aeronautical engineer in Bhopal.
He cheated three jewellers through online payment. The accused purchased jewellery worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh from three showrooms. He was wanted at three different police stations. The accused is unemployed and to fulfil his desires, he began cheating people.
He learnt how to send fake payment message to seller’s phone number through YouTube. Three complaints were made at police cyber cell. The police arrested him after verification.
The accused told police that he used to make every payment through online system. He added that he never paid more than Rs 5 and for higher payment he used trick to cheat people. However, it remains to be ascertained how many people he has cheated.
According to DSP, he knows five languages. He can speak Tamil, Telegu, Hindi, English and Bhojpuri fluently. She said accused had taken loan from a gold loan company. The police have seized mobile phone, three Aadhaar cards, five gold rings, two gold pendents, one gold chain, one set of ear rings, three silver bowls, two silver glasses, one silver spoon etc from him.