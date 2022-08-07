Bhopal: Advisory issued to protect interests of depositors

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District administration has appealed to people to be wary of non-financial institutions offering unprecedented returns and cheap loans. People have been asked to be aware about registration of such institutions and to cross check their authenticity.

Moreover, a campaign will be launched for awareness of depositors of such institutions. All concerned officers have been directed to ensure effective implementation of provisions of act pertaining to protection of the rights of depositors of such institutions. Along with this instructions have been given to take action against guilty institutions.