Bhopal: Adopting his ideals is true tribute to Bapu

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said that a true Vaishnav was the one who understood pain of others. Patel was addressing an all-religion prayer meeting at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday on the 74th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He further said ìKeep your words, deeds, words and life pure. This formula of world peace is contained in bhajan Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye, Je Peer Parai Jaane Re, penned by poet Narsi Mehta.

ìThis bhajan was very dear to Bapu. Bapu's entire life philosophy is contained in this bhajan. Adopting these ideals and values in our lives is a true tribute to Bapu, he added.

Patel paid floral tributes at statue of Gandhiji and at Gandhi Smriti Sthal. Students of Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, BHEL, presented bhajan, Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye Je Peer Parai Jaane Re, and Ramdhun- Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Patit Pawan Sita Ram.

Gandhi Bhavan Trust secretary Dayaram Namdev, Father Anand Mutugal, Pandit Mahendra Sharma, Bhante Shakya Sagar and others were present.

Prize distribution

Prizes were given to the winners of district-level Gandhi Gyan competition. First prize was given to Khalsa Higher Secondary Schoolís student Aakriti Gupta, second prize to Sanjana Patel of TM Convent, third prize to Munaf Ahmed of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, station area. Consolation prize went to Megha Ahirwar, student of Vikram Higher Secondary School, BHEL.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 08:50 PM IST