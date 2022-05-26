Bhopal: Adopt Anganwadi Campaign, CM message to people of state

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that children are the future of our country and healthy, educated and cultured children build a capable nation.

Anganwadi is a platform to keep children healthy and well educated, giving them better values and to ensure their better growth. Anganwadi should not be run by the government alone, but society should also be associated with the government. “For this purpose we have started,"Adopt Anganwadi Campaign,’ he said.

Chouhan appealed to the citizens to go out to collect goods for the Anganwadi in their respective cities and villages and give the collected goods to the Anganwadi. “When I can go out with a handcart, why can't you too?,” he asked.

“Come, let us take a pledge that every child in the state will be completely healthy, none will remain underweight, there will be no shortage of nutritious food in the Anganwadi, we will fulfil the rest of the need, and the society will do,” he said.

Chouhan said the campaign to connect the society with Anganwadi is a “Mahayagya” to make children healthy, educated and cultured. In this endeavour, the people of the state should also give their offerings.