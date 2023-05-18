Bhopal: Admission for academic session 2023–24 from May 25 ; DHE to bear education fee of Ladli Lakshmis, says Mohan Yadav  

Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Admissions will begin from May 25 for the academic session 2023–24 at more than 1304 government and private colleges for higher education in the state. The education fee for Ladli Lakshmi girls will be borne by the department of higher education, and the girl students will be exempted from the registration fee, said minister Mohan Yadav here on Thursday.

This year, Ladli Lakshmi girls will be given an incentive amount of Rs 25,000 in two equal instalments for undergraduate courses, he added.

"The admission process will consist of one main phase and three college-level counselling (CLC) rounds. The admission process will be simpler and more student-friendly this year," said the higher education minister. "A guide is being issued for e-admission. 1200 professors and computer operators have been given offline training from the Academy of Administration to make the admission process student-friendly and smooth. Trained professors are imparting training to other staff of the college as master trainers."

Announcements by Yadav regarding the higher education admission process for students

* Admissions will begin from May 25 for the academic session 2023–24 at more than 1304 government and private colleges.

* The admission process will be completely online through epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

* Students are not required to go to the college for verification of their documents.

* In case of error, students will be able to make corrections from the help centre of the former college by depositing the fee online, and they will be able to process the verification by selecting the option again.

* On cancellation of admission during the admission process, the admission fee amount will be transferred back to the account.

* This year, the online e-verification process will start for admission to 2.13 lakh PG seats.

* A student will be able to do choice filling for a maximum of 15 colleges.

* On the basis of enrollment, the data of the students related to the government universities of the state will be received directly on the portal.