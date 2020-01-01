Bhopal: Administrators deployed in 8 municipal corporations in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The urban administration department has deployed administrators in the eight Municipal Corporations in the state.

These Corporations will now be governed by either the divisional commissioners or by collectors.

Sagar, Jabalpur, Singrauli, Ratlam, Dewas, Katni, Rewa and Satna Municipal Corporations will have their administrators from Wednesday.

Besides, the Municipal bodies whose tenure is due to be completed will be ruled by the administrators.

Among the 18 municipal corporations in the state, the tenure of 17 corporations will end either this month or by the next month.

The state government has now started deploying officials in place of the public representatives in those Municipal Corporations.

The Sagar municipal corporation will be ruled by the divisional commissioner Sagar. The Satna Municipal Corporation will be ruled by Satna collector and the Rewa Municipal Corporation will be ruled by the divisional commissioner Rewa.

Similarly, the Singrauli municipal corporation will be ruled by collector Singrauli.

The other three municipal corporations Ratlam, Dewas and Katni will have their local collectors as the administrators from Thursday.

The tenure of Bhopal Municipal Corporation will end on February 19. The state capital will have an administrator in the civic body from that day while other corporations will be ruled by the administrators after their tenure is over.