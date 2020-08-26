Bhopal: Administration's timely action stem Covid spread in hotspots

BHOPAL: Swift and timely action of the administration helped in stemming the tide of Covid-19 spread in the city hotspots – the areas where a large number of people tested positive for the virus in small groups or clusters. The hotspots which reported all of the sudden outbreak of corona cases bounced back to normalcy as the administration, understanding well that controlling pandemic in these areas was crucial, imposed curfew-like restrictions and took all necessary steps that would break the transmission chain.

The entire administration swung into action to break the chain by isolating the people and restricting access to these hotspots.

The hotspots in the state capital like Jahangirabad, Banganga, Bairagarh, MPEB Call centre, 108-Ambulance call centre, Jatlkhedi, Imbrahimganj, Jain Nagar (Lalghati), Haj House, Ashoka Garden, Aishbagh and others comprised several clusters which witnessed a surge in corona positive cases. The authorities sealed these hotspots as the transmission of the infection was high. While restricting the people’s movement in these areas, the administration carried out aggressive contact tracing and isolation and treatment of patients were ensured.

Declaring the entire area as a containment zone, the administration imposed strict restriction in the area. The primary focus was on checking the people-to-people contact, and thus breaking the chain of transmission. Administration, as per protocols, shifted the families to quarantine centres and the infected person to hospitals. The restrictions on movement and interaction were strict.

Jahangirabad and Jain Mandir (Lalghati) have been one of the biggest containment zones so far in the state capital. Similarly, Ibrahimganj was sealed for 15 days including 10 days lockdown. The administration also closely monitored areas like Sadarpura, Sudama Nagar, 80ft Road which witnessed one time outbreak. The timely steps taken by authorities helped in checking these areas from turning into hotspots. Ensuring isolation of the families reporting positive cases and their treatment was one of the steps which helped the administration in arresting virus transmission. The administration traced and arrested the Jamatis, who returned from Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi which emerged as one of the key coronavirus hotspots in the country.

Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr IK Chaurasia said, the timely steps like isolation, contact tracing and treatment of people were some of the measures that helped in arresting the spread of virus in the hotspots. “The infected people were quarantined so they had no physical interaction with healthy persons. The patients after recovery have developed immunity, they neither spread nor get infected easily if they continue to take the medicines and vitamins as per protocol.”

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “ Any virus has a life period of two weeks so we isolate the infected person for that period. While the patient undergoes treatment during the isolation period, it also helps us in breaking the transmission chain. We make containment areas and enforce norms like social distancing and face covering. These two things are playing a major role in containing the virus spread. People who so ever he or she is, should understand the importance of social distancing and face covering.”

Hotspots- +ve cases

Jahangirabad- 300

Aishbag- 300

Ashoka Garden- 200

Jatkhedi- 100

Banganga- 100

MPEB Call centre- 30

Jain Nagar (Lalghati)- 100

108 call centre(C-21)- 40

Ibrahimganj- 50

Bairagarh- 300

Haj House- 150