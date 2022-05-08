Bhopal: Administration launches drive to check seasonal diseases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district administration has launched a drive to control the spread of seasonal diseases along with inspection of dengue-carrying larvae, according to the information received on Saturday.

The drive to collect samples of water carrying dengue larvae, malaria has been stepped up. Besides, rapid test and blood slide collection has been intensified in the slums and congested settlements, District Malaria Officer Akhilesh Dubey said.

Medical teams have been being deployed to destroy larvae at places where water samples were found to be contaminated, he added. A total of 442 rapid tests have been conducted in the city. Out of the total, 336 are from Bhopal city area and remaining from Berasia.

In all, 44 teams have been deployed for larva surveys, which have been conducted in more than 1,000 houses till now. Larvae were found in 35 houses, which were destroyed by the teams, Dubey added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:38 AM IST