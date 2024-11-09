 Bhopal: Administration Instructs To Maintain Status Quo On Temple In Park
Residents, and right wing outfits had protested district administration's decision to demolish the temple.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 01:37 AM IST
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District administration has instructed Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and complainants to maintain status quo on a temple constructed inside a park at a colony in Ayodhya Extension. The district administration had called the complainants and those opposing the dismantling of the temple to clarify their stands over the temple inside the colony park.

On Thursday, following a complaint, a team of district administration and BMC had visited the site to demolish the temple but had to retreat following the strong opposition from the residents. Tehsildar Ramji Tiwari said, “Both the groups put up their claims and objections regarding the temple at the park. We have instructed them to maintain the status quo.

