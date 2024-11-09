Bhopal: Administration Instructs To Maintain Status Quo On Temple In Park

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District administration has instructed Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and complainants to maintain status quo on a temple constructed inside a park at a colony in Ayodhya Extension. The district administration had called the complainants and those opposing the dismantling of the temple to clarify their stands over the temple inside the colony park.

On Thursday, following a complaint, a team of district administration and BMC had visited the site to demolish the temple but had to retreat following the strong opposition from the residents. Tehsildar Ramji Tiwari said, “Both the groups put up their claims and objections regarding the temple at the park. We have instructed them to maintain the status quo.

As per the Supreme Court directive, places of worship cannot be constructed at the park. But considering the sentiments of residents, we have instructed them to maintain the status quo and so the residents will continue to offer prayer at the temple.

”VHP MP-CG organizational secretary Jitendra Singh said, “ a complaint was made that pujari was allegedly grabbing the park land by constructing the temple. But everything is now clear and we have been instructed to maintain the current status (status quo).”