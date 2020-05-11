Bhopal: Admin segregating first contacts from infected families

BHOPAL: The district administration is focusing on segregation of people who first came in contact with COVID-19 infected families in four most sensitive areas - Jahangirabad, Mangalwara, Budhwara and Chhavani in state capital.

Mostly policemen were infected in these areas while discharging their duties. Police department is of the view that policemen came in contact with infected persons when they were out to trace jamatis.

Special campaign has been launched for compliance of this new strategy in the affected areas. A team led by Collector Tarun Pithode and DIG Irshad Wali visited Managalwara to assess the implementation of survey, sampling and contact history.

They asked local police teams deployed in the areas to prevent public movement to check community spread. Most of these areas have been sealed and public movement has been prohibited by barricading the roads.

Wrong contact details

A challenge, which administration is facing is that positive patients are not providing correct address and contact numbers. As result, administration and police are chasing wild goose in the state capital to trace positive patients and their contact history. Recently, when administration tried to contact families of positive patients, it failed as the contact numbers were wrong.

Focus on segregation

ADM Jamil Khan said main focus is to segregate the first contacts from infected families in most sensitive areas. “We have focused on contact history of infected person to curb spread of corona infection in state capital.

Four most sensitive areas have been identified on the basis of the positive cases and deaths tolls. Police teams have also been pressed into services to trace patients’ locations whose addresses and contacts were wrongly filled in survey forms,” Khan said.