Bhopal, adjoining areas receive rainfall today morning

Bhopal: The state capital experienced light rain on Friday morning. Similarly, various places experienced rain in the last 24 hours.

Guna recorded 13mm rainfall while Mandla recorded 1.3mm rainfall and Nowgaon recorded 0.2mm. Umaria recorded 0.8mm. Sagar and Chhindwara recorded traces.

An induced cyclonic circulation in the wake of successive western disturbances led to rain and thundershower activities across the Madhya Pradesh.

The northwesterly winds merged with south easterly humid winds over central parts of the country. A trough or wind discontinuity developed from Southeast Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Maharashtra across Madhya Pradesh. These weather parameters led to scattered rain and thundershowers over many parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The districts like Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datiya, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Guna, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, Panna, Katni, Jabalpur and Dindori will be affected with rain activiites.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded 19.6 degree Celsius after rise of was 1.2 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 21.4 degree Celsius afer marginal rise of 3.2 degree Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded 16.2 degree Celsius after drop of 4.2 degree Celsius while Khajuraho recorded rise of 3.8 degree Celsius in night temperaure at 19.8 degree Celsius. Umaria recorded rise of 3.3 degree Celsius in night temperature at 20.1 degree Celsius. Mandla recorded drop of 2.0 degree Celsius in night temperature at 13.0 degree Celsius.