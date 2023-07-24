 Bhopal: Adivasi Rohtas Mahasbha Stage Protest Against Manipur Violence
Bhopal: Adivasi Rohtas Mahasbha Stage Protest Against Manipur Violence

They handed over memorandum addressed to Governor Manghu Bhai Patel in this connection.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Adivasi Rohtas Samajik Mahasabha staged protest against Manipur violence at Roshanpura Square in Bhopal on Sunday. They handed over memorandum addressed to Governor Manghu Bhai Patel in this connection.

They appealed to chief ministers, home ministers, secretaries, Directors General of Police (DGPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and others states to take steps to stop atrocities against tribals.

