 Bhopal: Adipurush Fame Hanuman,Vikram Mastal Joins Congress
Bhopal: Adipurush Fame Hanuman,Vikram Mastal Joins Congress

The actor Vikarm Mastal, who played the role of Hanuman in the movie, had registered his objection to the dialogues of the film Adipurush.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The film Adipurush fame actor, Hanuman Vikram Mastal joined Congress in presence of PCC chief Kamal Nath and Member of Parliament Nakul Nath in Chhindwara on Tuesday. The actor Vikarm Mastal, who played the role of Hanuman in the movie, had registered his objection to the dialogues of the film Adipurush.

The actor has been on the target of people over the objectionable dialogues.

The actor has been on the target of people over the objectionable dialogues. After joining the party, Vikarm said he was impressed with the works of ex-CM Nath and felt that he should join the Congress to serve the nation. Nath said that people join the party, but the BJP has made the issue of Vikarm’s  joining hands with Congress, which is not a good politics.

