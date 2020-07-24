Bhopal adds 153 new corona cases, tally reaches 5258

A day after cooperatives minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria was tested positive for Covid-19, his PA was diagnosed with the infection on Friday. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campus (Bangrasia) reported nine positive corona cases on the day.

The state capital reported 153 positives of which 37 are women. The city corona count on the day stood at 5258. So far 148 patients have died fighting corona. MLA Quarter (Jawahar Chowk) reported one positive.

A staffer of DIG, four employees at Berasia tehsil office, three doctors at Shivaji Nagar, a traffic cop have been tested positive for the infection. RAF (Battalion-Hinotiya) and JP Hospital each reported one positive case.

Transmission of the coronavirus is seen occurring within families. Five of a family at Durga Chowk (Retghat Tallaya) have tested positive for the infection. Four persons including three members of a family have contracted coronavirus at Panchsheel Nagar. Similarly, among the four people tested positive for the virus at Globus Green (Airport Road) three were of the same family.