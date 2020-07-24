Bhopal adds 153 new corona cases, tally reaches 5258

A day after cooperatives minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria was tested positive for Covid-19, his PA was diagnosed with the infection on Friday. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campus (Bangrasia) reported nine positive corona cases on the day.
The state capital reported 153 positives of which 37 are women. The city corona count on the day stood at 5258. So far 148 patients have died fighting corona. MLA Quarter (Jawahar Chowk) reported one positive.
A staffer of DIG, four employees at Berasia tehsil office, three doctors at Shivaji Nagar, a traffic cop have been tested positive for the infection. RAF (Battalion-Hinotiya) and JP Hospital each reported one positive case.
Transmission of the coronavirus is seen occurring within families. Five of a family at Durga Chowk (Retghat Tallaya) have tested positive for the infection. Four persons including three members of a family have contracted coronavirus at Panchsheel Nagar. Similarly, among the four people tested positive for the virus at Globus Green (Airport Road) three were of the same family.
In Old CRP (Bairagarh) also two members of a family were diagnosed with the infection. Three positives from a family were reported from Amrai (Bagsewania). Karariya Farm Railway Coach Factory reported two cases.
Residential colonies like Koral Wood, Salimar Garden, Arera Colony (E-8, E-7 and E-4), SBI Colony (Idgah Hills), RKDF Medical College, Subhash Nagar, Abhiruchi Parishar, Professor Colony, Fine Enclave, Gupta colony, Silver Estate Vatika, Sahara Parishar (Idgah Hills), Chinar Dream City, and Dawa Bazar (Bus Stand) each reported one case.
Similarly, Maple Spring Valley, Chand Mari (BHEL), Chiklod, Parvalia Sadak, Nikhil Nestle colony, Royal Kailash (Piplani) ,Akriti Enclave (Gulmohar), MANIT’s D-1 campus, Press Colony (Anand Nagar), Basant Kunj, Shakti Nagar, Saket Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Kadambari Nagar(Arvind Vihar), Narela, Ashoka Garden, Data Colony, Panchvati Colony, Machhali Market, Indira Colony (Barkhedi) reported one positive case each.
