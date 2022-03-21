Bhopal: Address complaints on CM Helpline at the earliest: Collector

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Avinash Lavania on Monday instructed the officials to resolve the complaints received on CM Helpline at the earliest and with utmost seriousness. Within three days, all the officers of the district should ensure to upload the action taken on the complaints received in their respective departments, said Lavania

Stating that OICs for redressal of complaints have been appointed, the collector said that all the district officers should contact their OIC and get the complaints resolved. OIC will also provide technical support, he added.

The complaints received at night should be addressed by next morning as the MP Online Portal remains open 24x7, said the collector. He also directed to forward the complaints immediately to the concerned department at the earliest.

Lavania directed to resolve the complaints from 10th to 15th of every month. If every department increased their target even by one per cent in redressal of the complaints, then Bhopal will be counted among the top-10 districts. Additional Collector Maya Awasthi, along with other district officers, was also present at the meeting.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Special Cover and Seal unveiled on Maharishi Gautam Jayanti

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:22 PM IST