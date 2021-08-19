Bhopal: Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests suspended

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Mohanlal Meena, an IFS officer, was suspended on Thursday.

The decision was taken after a probe panel found him prima facie guilty of instructing his subordinate to deposit money in bank account of his son and sexual harassment of women at workplace during his tenure as forest conservator, Betul. During his suspension he would remain attached to the office of PCCF, Bhopal, as per the order a copy of which is available with Free Press. Earlier, Meena was removed from Betul after a video clip went viral on social media in May in which Meena was purportedly heard instructing his subordinate to deposit Rs 30,000 in his son's bank account.

A trainee Ranger deposited the amount in the bank account in PNB, Multai, on February 24, 2021. Investigation was conducted by APCCF Vibhash Thakur and Shubhranjan Sen. Four women employees had also levelled charges of harassment against Meena. Later, a departmental probe was initiated against him. Despite efforts the IFS officer could not be contacted for his comments.

