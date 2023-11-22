MP: Additional Phase Of Pulse Polio Campaign In 16 Districts From Dec 10

Bhopal: Additional Phase Of Pulse Polio Campaign In 16 Districts From Dec 10 | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 37.50 lakh children aged zero to 5 years will be given doses of pulse polio vaccine in 16 districts of the state during the additional phase of pulse polio campaign, to be conducted from December 10 to 12.

Due to the presence of polio cases in Pakistan and Afghanistan and also to maintain polio-free status, an additional phase of pulse polio campaign is being conducted.

In connection with the preparations for the campaign, a meeting of the state task force was held at the NHM headquarters.

In the meeting of the task force, officials of Women-Child Development, School Education, Urban Administration, Forest, Panchayat, Tribal Welfare, AYUSH, Sports and Youth Welfare Department and representatives of WHO, UNICEF, UNDP and other organisations participated.

Director NHM (Immunisation) Dr Santosh Shukla informed the members of the task force committee about the responsibilities given in the campaign. Officials of various departments also gave suggestions for the successful conduct of the campaign.

The campaign will be conducted in Bhind, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Datia, Gwalior, Indore, Katni, Khargone, Mandsaur, Narsinghpur, Neemuch, Niwari, Satna, Sheopur, Tikamgarh and Vidisha districts of the state.

Along with local booths for administering polio medicines, mobile teams will also be formed in these districts to cover the migratory population.