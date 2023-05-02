Bhopal: Adamant government doctors in MP to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday

Doctors staging token strike outside JP Hospital on Tuesday in Bhopal. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical services across all state government-run hospitals and healthcare centres are set to hit as doctors are going on indefinite strike from Wednesday over their long pending demands. As many as 51,00 doctors serving at medical colleges, district hospitals, CHC, PHC and other civil dispensaries are set to go on indefinite strike. There has been word from the government over their demands.

On The day of the indefinite strike, the government doctors went on a two hours token strike on Tuesday. Merely two hours of their token strike had paralysed the health services in the government-run hospitals and medical colleges. The things would become verse from Wednesday when the doctors will all together shun their duties. With doctors on strike, more than 1.80 lakh patients coming to hospitals will not be attended to from Wednesday onwards. While around 12,000 patients in need of hospitalisation will be left high and dry.

The doctors, for the last five years, have been demanding Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme. Besides implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, removal of administrative official posting in their cadre, new recruitments of doctors and paramedical staff in government hospitals also figures in their charter of demand.

The Progressive Medical Teachers Association, state chief coordinator Rakesh Malviya said that they have been demanding better health services at the government hospitals and for the same there is need to appoint doctors. “In the government hospitals more than 50 per cents of the seats are vacant and these vacancies are based on the past data of requirement. But now more doctors are needed in the government hospitals,” he added.

Timeline