Bhopal: Action taken against small fry, sharks overlooked, says Jitu Patwari

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari interacts with media at PCC on Sunday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Jitu Patwari tore into BJP-led government on Sunday for taking action against small fry while leaving aside large sharks.

Talking to media persons here, MLA Patwari expressed concern over corruption prevailing in the state. The MLA added that the state government was trying to mislead public by suspending small employees, CEOs, patwaris to refurbish its image. He said no action was taken against large sharks.

“Unemployed youths in the state are taking out a padyatra but no one is listening to them. There is no hearing for handicapped for employment. Farmers are not getting fertilisers and seeds, they are getting upset while standing in queues, there is no one to listen to them, farmers are not getting fair price for their crops and they are forced to throw their crops on the roads,” he said.

He demanded to know that how many cases of corruption were registered by Lokayukta police and EOW from 2015 to 2021, adding that over 300 cases are pending with both the agencies.

He said he had asked the state government to provide year-wise information in state assembly, percentage of increase and decrease every year, how many cases are pending in the court for permission of the government etc.

“But the state government’s reply was that the data is being collected,” Patwari said.