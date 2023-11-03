Bhopal: Accountant Of Private Company Siphons off Company’s Rs 8.46L

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An accountant at a private firm was booked for siphoning off Rs 8.46 lakh from his employers' accountant. Investigating officer (IO) Gangaram Verma told the Free Press that the complainant, Rahul Singh (39), the HR manager at an infrastructure company located in Bag Sewaniya, approached the cops on Thursday to lodge a case against the accountant. He said a man named Mrityunjay Jaina had been appointed as the accountant in the company some time ago. He was entrusted with the responsibility of providing salary to the employees of the company.

He added Jaina had also been given the ID and password for depositing the salary of the employees. From September 3 till 20, Jaina allegedly transferred huge amounts to different bank accounts owned by his kin, instead of depositing in company’s accounts. The total amount is estimated to be around Rs 8 lakh.

The manager said in his complaint that Jaina used to carry out all banking activities for his firm. The fraud came to light from the back statements after Jaina left the company. The company approached the police and a case was filed.

