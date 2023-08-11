Bhopal: Accountant Gets Rs 2.37 Cr Transferred In Own Bank Account, Flees

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An accountant of a private construction company duped it of Rs 2.37 crores and fled away, police said. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The company director had sought the amount from his friend for business purposes, instead of getting the amount in the company’s account, the accountant got the money transferred in his personal bank account.

MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sudhir Arjaria said that the complainant Rajesh Sharma (50), runs Trishul Construction Company in MP Nagar. Sharma had appointed Allahabad native Harsh Verma to the post of accountant. For the project, Sharma had sought Rs 2.37 crores from one of his friends in November 2022. When his friend agreed, Sharma told the accountant to text the company’s account number to his friend.

Verma, however, shared his own bank account number to the director’s friend, who transferred Rs 2.37 crores through two transactions. Soon after Verma abruptly quit the job and went missing. Later, when Sharma checked his bank account, he learnt of the fraud. He tried calling Verma, but his phone was switched off. Sharma then approached the MP Nagar police on Thursday and lodged an FIR against Harsh.

The police have begun a search operation to nab him, SHO Arjaria said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)