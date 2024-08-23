 Bhopal: Accountant Caught Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe In Rewa, Trapped By Lokayukta Police
Friday, August 23, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Lokayukta police have caught a clerk posted at Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) for taking bribe of Rs 40,000. The clerk was demanding bribe of Rs 3.35 lakh to renew the house land lease.

According to Lokayukta SP Manu Vyas, complainant has a house in Rattnagiri on Raisen Road Piplani area. He wanted to renew the lease of his house land. The complainant was from running pillar to post to get the renewal.

The clerk Tarakchand Das was demanding bribe of Rs 3.35 lakh to renew the lease. Finally, a deal was settled. The accused agreed to take the first instalment of Rs 40,000 from the complainant. A complaint was made to Lokayukta police and after verification, a team was formed led by inspector Rajni Tiwari with Ghanshyam Marskole and others.

On Friday, as soon as the amount was handed to the clerk at the office, the trap team caught him. The clerk had kept the amount of Rs 40,000 in drawer. When the police reached the office, they did not find cash in hand. But when they made searches, they found the amount in the drawer. The police have arrested the accused and have started investigation.

