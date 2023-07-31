 Bhopal: Accomplice Of Rape Accused Held
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahpura police on Monday claimed to have arrested the accomplice of a man who had raped a 16-year-old minor girl in April 2022.

Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that key accused Vikki Dhakse had raped a minor girl in April 2022. His accomplice Sumit Mandloi also raped her.

A few days after the incident, the police had arrested Dhakse while Mandloi was on the run and frequently changing his location. On Sunday, Shahpura police traced his location in Indore, after which SHO Bhadoria constituted a team, which left for Indore. They arrested Mandloi and took him into custody.

