Bhopal: Academy players clinch eight medals on Day 1 of National Canoe Sprint Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh water sports athletes won eight medals on the first day of National Canoe Sprint Championship on Thursday here at Lower Lake, said the MP Water Sports Academy. The players won five gold, two silver and a bronze medals at the championship.

The team of Anjali Bashisht, Deepa Rajput, Neetu Verma and Sarju Devi won gold in the women's 1000 meter C-4 event. The duo of Aastha Dangi and Niharika Jaiswal won another gold medal in 1000 meters K-2 junior women's category.

Similarly, Shivani Verma won the gold medal in the C-1 event of 1000 meters junior women.

The duo of Neeraj Verma and Devendra Sen won the fourth gold medal in the 1000m junior men's C-2 event.

The team of Aastha Dangi, Binita Chanu, Niharika Jaiswal and Sneha won the fifth gold in the 1000 meters K-4 junior women's event.

Masuma Yadav and Sanatombi Chanu won silver medals in the Junior Women 1000m C-2 event. The team of Sushma Verma, Aastha Dangi, Swati Gupta and Deepali won the silver medal in the women's 1000m K-4 event.

And, the team of Neeraj Verma, Raj, Rishabh Rathi and Sundaram Suryavanshi won the bronze medal in the junior men's 1000m C-4 event.

ALSO READ Bhopal: CM inaugurates 32nd National Canoe Sprint championship at lower lake

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:44 PM IST