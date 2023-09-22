Bhopal: ABVP Workers Break Into DEO Office, Demand Action Against Him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of enraged workers from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) barged into the locked office of the district education officer (DEO) of Bhopal, Anjani Kumar Tripathi on Thursday afternoon. They created a ruckus there and broke his glass table also. Efforts were made from their side to contact him, but that could not happen. Reportedly, ABVP workers had gone to DEO Tripathi’s office in wake of the inquiry ordered against him.

Three months ago, an inquiry had been ordered against DEO Tripathi in wake of irregularities exercised in Class 10 and 12 MP board’s supplementary exams. DEO Tripathi was not found at the office, after which outraged ABVP workers hailed slogans like, ‘Tripathi murdarabd’, pasted a paper on which it was been written that DEO Tripathi has been absconding from duties. The protests went on for two-and-a-half hours, after which the workers issued a warning for him to his subordinates and left. The TT Nagar police were contacted in light of the incident, who did not answer the phone call made by Free Press.