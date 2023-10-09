 Bhopal: Absconding Zubair Maulana Arrested
Bhopal: Absconding Zubair Maulana Arrested

The police and crime branch officials were looking for him and a reward of Rs 5,000 was placed on his head.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Monday arrested Zubair Maulana who was on the run after an attempt-to-murder case was registered against him in MP Nagar a month back, officials said. Additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said Maulana and two of his accomplices had shot at a man in Durga Nagar slums in MP Nagar in September 2023.

The police and crime branch officials were looking for him and a reward of Rs 5,000 was placed on his head. On Monday, the crime branch sleuths went to his house to search for illegal arms. During this, they received information that Maulana was sitting at a tea kiosk in Fatehgarh. The police officials arrested him. A rally was taken out in Aishbag by crime branch officials.

