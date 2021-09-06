Bhopal: Absconder in minor’s kidnapping and rape case nabbed

Bhopal: Talaiya police arrested a youth wanted in connection with kidnapping and rape of a minor girl on Monday, said police.

Talaiya police station incharge DP Singh told Free Press that the 19-year-old accused Minaz Ali, had kidnapped a minor girl on August 31 from Kamla Park area.

As soon as the police were informed about the missing girl, it swung into action and traced the minor and rescued her.

After the medical examination, it was found that the girl was sexually assaulted. The youth was booked for kidnapping and under Sections of 376 and PSCO Act. The accused was at large. Earlier the police got information that the accused was hiding in Mandideep area, however he managed to give police a slip.

On Monday, police received information that the accused was at Ginnori. The police laid a trap and arrested him.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:59 PM IST